How Rob Kardashian Is Ignoring The Drama With Blac Chyna As She Nears Trial With His Family!

As the legal battle between his baby momma, Blac Chyna, and his family heats up, Rob Kardashian is focusing on the most special person in his life — his daughter, Dream!

On Monday, a source opened up to People about how the 35-year-old has been coping with all the legal trouble, telling the outlet that he “tries to ignore any drama with Blac Chyna” and is instead “focused on being a great dad.” Aw! The feelings seem mutual among all the KarJenners as the insider added:

“Rob’s family really loves [Dream]. Rob spends a lot of time with Dream. She brings him a lot of joy. She is in preschool and doing great.”

That’s wonderful to hear, especially as the 5-year-old’s family is currently pitted against each other! That no doubt has to be a bit stressful and confusing for her.

As Perezcious readers know, the 33-year-old mother of Dream and King Cairo, 9, whom she shares with ex Tyga, filed a lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner in 2017. She claimed they were responsible for getting her short-lived E! reality series Rob & Chyna canceled after one season, also impacted by her ex leaking nude photos of her online. She alleged that Rob’s explosive social media rampage and the influence of the Kardashian family influenced the network’s decision and caused her “significant damages.”

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the model, born Angela White, reflected on her decision to “re-focus” on the lawsuit, saying:

“I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie which starts in 13 days. When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS.”

She added:

“I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong. I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done.”

The Kardashians tried to have the case dismissed when it was first presented, but their request was rejected in 2018. Getting to a trail is definitely a big win for the Real Blac Chyna star after all this time!

No matter the outcome of the lawsuit, the influencer insisted that she will be proud to tell her kids how she fought for herself through the ordeal, concluding:

“At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too. Peace and Love to you all. Angela.”

She also praised herself previously for being a “single mother” with “no support” in another Twitter thread. Rob and Tyga called her out for those claims clarifying that she only has custody of their children on Sundays (and Dream on Mondays). Seems like even Rob is just as passionate about standing up for himself as Chyna! LOLz!

Interestingly, while she is gearing up for battle in court, Rob had his 2017 assault and battery lawsuit against her dismissed in February. In a dismissal request obtained by People, he claimed that he was no longer proceeding with litigation for the sake of their daughter. So, it seems he’s ready to move on, but Chyna isn’t going down without a fight.

