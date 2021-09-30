Body Of Missing Man Found In Wyoming Thanks To Media Attention On Gabby Petito Case

Gabby Petito’s case may be at a frustrating standstill, but the media attention that came from it has apparently helped authorities find the body of another missing person — one who reportedly disappeared over a month ago.

According to Click2Houston, the body of Robert “Bob” Lowery (above, with his children) was found on the Black Canyon Trail on Tuesday, weeks after he left Texas on August 19 for a trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He was reportedly seen on a trail in Bridger-Teton National Forest the next day but had not been heard from since.

The same area as Gabby, around the same time. And that coincidence may have helped his loved ones get closure.

The 46-year-old’s family confirmed the news, noting that the discovery was partly made thanks to the Petito case. As we reported, the 22-year-old YouTuber‘s remains were found in the area on September 19.

Investigators said that Lowery’s disappearance was mentioned during news coverage of the Petito case, prompting at least two people to come forward with information about him. Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Sachse told NBC News of the tips:

“You never know what little bit of information could help. Hopefully, more tips will come in to help these other families.”

Bob’s sister, Leigh, previously revealed that he recently left his real estate job in Houston and took a hiking trip to Wyoming before starting his next gig.

The family became worried, however, when Bob stopped answering his children: 12-year-old Meredith and 15-year-old Luke. She told NBC News prior to the discovery of his body:

“Bob talks to those kids every day, multiple times a day. He’s never out of touch with them. But it’s been 37 days and nothing. And that’s what’s concerning.”

The family filed a missing persons report, but tip lines stayed quiet — that is until Petito’s case brought attention back to the Grand Teton National Park area.

Two hikers said they had seen Bob on August 20 on Black Canyon Trail, which is where a search and rescue team discovered the body of a man matching his description on Tuesday. The Teton coroner told People that the identity of the body, as well as cause and manner of death, are still pending.

Lowery’s family said in a statement to Click2Houston:

“The Teton County Sheriff’s Office informed our family this afternoon that the Search and Rescue Team located a body that fits the description of our son, Robert ‘Bob’ Lowery near Black Canyon Trail. We await the Teton County, WY coroner’s report… At this time, we especially want to thank Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Sachse and his department for all of their work during this month that Bob has been missing. We also appreciate the search today by Teton County Search and Rescue volunteer teams and the care and concern demonstrated by so many in the Jackson Hole news media and community.”

A GoFundMe campaign was created by Leigh and Lowery’s other sister, Anne, to raise money for Meredith and Luke’s education following their dad’s death. The page reads:

“The children will have the unconditional love and support our full extended family; however, in the wake their father’s unexpected death, we want to ensure that they are best set up for their future. Regardless of monetary contribution, please know that we have felt the continued love, support & prayers from our community, family & friends throughout this tragedy. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

Our hearts go out to Bob’s loved ones at this devastating time.

