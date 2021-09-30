Brian Laundrie Purchased A Brand New Phone RIGHT Before Disappearing? FBI Investigates

Add this to the list of Brian Laundrie’s shady actions.

The 23-year-old has been the focal point of suspicions surrounding the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. Speculation began from the first moment he and his family refused to speak with law enforcement, and everything we’ve learned since has only fueled that speculation further. As police continue to search for the fugitive, yet more clues have emerged.

Questions arose this week about a phone belonging to Brian, which is now in possession of the FBI. This cellphone was particularly curious because it had been purchased in September, after Brian had returned to Florida without Gabby.

The device seems to have been purchased by Brian’s parents, as the family’s lawyer Steven Bertolino told NewsNationNow:

“To my knowledge, they did purchase a new phone and it’s the same phone that Brian left home and which the FBI is in possession of.”

On Thursday, the attorney elaborated to Fox News:

“[A] phone was purchased on Sept. 4, 2021, and Brian opened an account with AT&T for that phone. … Brian left that phone at home the day he went for a hike in the preserve on Sept. 14, 2021, and the FBI now has that phone.”

Innerestingly, Bertolino’s timeline contradicts a TMZ report, in which sources alleged that Brian actually visited the AT&T store “with an older woman” on September 14, AKA, the very same day his parents claimed they last saw him. According to the outlet, the FBI has seized surveillance footage from the store, so they’ll undoubtedly have the correct date of purchase.

But if TMZ’s info is correct, it means that purchasing the phone was part of some kind of scheme — because why on Earth would Brian buy a phone and then immediately leave it behind on the same day???

It also means that the Laundries’ family lawyer has blatantly, publicly lied — or at least, was lied to. In which case, it also calls into question his previous statements… such as this one:

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.”

As for whatever cellphone Brian previously owned, Bertolino told Fox News he had no idea what happened to it. In fact, asked by local NBC affiliate WESH, the lawyer claimed he didn’t even know if his client had a phone while traveling with Gabby. So, his first mobile device is a burner?

All of this is painting a very strange, and very suspicious picture. We continue to hope for the best regarding the search for Brian.

