Heartbreaking Cause Of Death Revealed For Missing Hiker Found Near Gabby Petito's Body

Another story with a sadder ending than we saw coming…

Last week we told you about a silver lining of the Gabby Petito case: the widespread interest in what began as a search for a missing girl has shined a spotlight on other missing persons cases. And one was even solved due to it.

Robert “Bob” Lowery was mentioned during coverage of Gabby’s investigation, prompting two separate calls which eventually led to the father-of-two being found, and not too far from the YouTuber, in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Unfortunately, it was too late; he was dead.

Now we’re learning more about the unconnected but surprisingly close case.

Teton County coroner Dr. Brent Blue has released the report on the cause and manner of death for Lowery. The 46-year-old died by suicide, a single gunshot wound to the head, apparently self-inflicted.

This news is heart-wrenching, made all the worse by the fact the Houston resident was the father to two children, 12-year-old Meredith and 15-year-old Luke. Bob’s sister Leigh mentioned his devotion to fatherhood in a statement about a month after his disappearance in August:

“Bob talks to those kids every day, multiple times a day. He’s never out of touch with them. But it’s been 37 days and nothing. And that’s what’s concerning.”

She explained that her brother had recently left his real estate job and had just been going on a solo hiking trip in Wyoming before getting into a new job.

He was spotted, per the witnesses who reached out to authorities, on the Black Canyon Trail, wearing a black baseball cap and carrying a duffel bag. It seems now that he was hiking into the middle of nowhere to be alone when he ended his life.

We cannot imagine leaving behind two children like that. So sad that he was unable to find the help he needed.

If you want to help the Lowery family, you can still donate to the GoFundMe campaign created by Leigh and Lowery’s other sister, Anne. The page, which has very nearly hit its goal of $50,000 as of this writing, asks for donations of any size to help the children with their educational funds:

“Bob, a loving father, is survived by two beautiful children, Meredith and Luke, and their mother, Christelle. The children will have the unconditional love and support our full extended family; however, in the wake their father’s unexpected death, we want to ensure that they are best set up for their future. Regardless of monetary contribution, please know that we have felt the continued love, support & prayers from our community, family & friends throughout this tragedy. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

We hope, more than financial security, that Robert’s family is able to find peace after this unthinkable news.

If you or someone you know are struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

