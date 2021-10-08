Another Lie?! Brian Laundrie Campsite Story NOT True, Say Police -- And Guess Where It Came From...

Yet another bit of misinformation from the Laundrie family??

As the search for Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the homicide of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, drags on for its third week, the clues are pointing in every which direction. But as the trail gets more and more obfuscated, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: we can not trust any info coming from his parents.

On Wednesday night, CNN reported that police had “found fresh traces of a campsite” in the Carlton Reserve, the 25,000 acre swamp in Sarasota, Florida, where Chris and Roberta Laundrie claim Brian went hiking on Monday, September 13 (or was it Tuesday, September 14) and then vanished.

One might assume the discovery of a strong lead (like a campsite) in the reserve could serve to refocus the attention of authorities in that direction. At the very least, the attention of the press, right?

The problem is… it apparently never happened!

North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor told The NY Post in an email on Thursday:

“No campsite has been located.”

We’re sorry, what??

Innerestingly, the source who first told CNN? Someone close to the Laundrie family. According to the news giant, their source responded to the denial as well, insisting that the Laundrie family had been informed by law enforcement that a campsite had been found.

But Taylor speculated to the network:

“Is it possible that they thought that there might be a campsite out there or something they may have seen from the air but when they got on the ground that’s not what it turned out to be? Sure, I think that’s a possibility.”

But the spokesperson remained very adamant on the facts:

“Bottom line, is that investigators are telling me that no campsite was found out there.”

This comes at the same time that we have the Laundries changing the dates in their story about Brian’s disappearance, Chris Laundrie claiming to have been asked by the authorities to join them in the search for his own son, something Taylor said “in no world” would happen (and we’ve never even heard of happening in a bad movie about a fugitive manhunt), and craziest of all…

Yes, there’s a video someone took with a drone of the Laundrie family’s backyard in which it appears a hand can be seen popping out from beneath the flowerbed and taking something from the mother, Roberta. Honestly you have to see that one to even come close to believing it.

But all of this adds up to us not trusting a word about this case that comes from the Laundrie family or “sources close to” them. And CNN shouldn’t either.

