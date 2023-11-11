Exes Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Sammi Sweetheart Spotted Filming Jersey Shore TOGETHER!

Brace yourselves, Jersey Shore fans! The ultimate reunion appears to be finally happening!

For those who haven’t been keeping up, this current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation saw the return of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to the show two years after he left to seek treatment for mental health issues amid some legal troubles. He apologized to his castmates – Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, and Pauly D – during a group vacation to Orlando. While everyone appreciated him trying to make amends, they also hesitated to have Ron return to the show full-time.

When Snooki asked if he was ready to “fully come back,” the 37-year-old reality star said he wanted to. But there is one little issue! Samantha “Sammi Sweatheart” Giancola is now back in the picture. He wants to say sorry to her for his actions during their relationship and hopes they could “co-exist together” if he came back to Jersey Shore. However, Sam has no desire to see or speak to Ronnie at all! She made it clear to Snooki that she doesn’t want to meet up with her ex-boyfriend to talk, saying:

“We don’t need to talk. I don’t need to talk to him. No. I don’t even know him anymore, it’s been seven years, I’m done. I live my life, I’ve moved on. I’ll tell him myself, no convo needed, I’m outta here. There’s no closure that needs to be said.”

Sammi seemed to put her foot down on not reuniting Ronnie. But the 36-year-old appears to have had a change of heart on the matter — because the former couple were caught filming the next season of the show TOGETHER earlier this week!

Fans spotted Ronnie, Sammi, and their co-stars in Tucson, Arizona on Monday. Her boyfriend, Justin May, also joined the group on the trip. In one video posted on TikTok of the vacation, the exes didn’t interact with each other while the cast walked down a street in the city. Ronnie stayed behind most of the cast while rolling his suitcase. But another showed the two in the same room together as they sat down with everyone to enjoy a meal. See the videos (below):

WHOA! We never thought we would see the day Ronnie and Sammi would film together again! Vinny even shared a video on social media of the cast, including Sammi and Ronnie, rocking some throwback looks to celebrate the huge moment! Watch (below):

We have so many questions now! Did Sammi and Ronnie end up having a chat? Are they on bad terms during filming for the next season? Is he back on the show full-time? Fans are going to want answers ASAP! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you plan on watch the next season to witness this reunion? Let us know in the comments below!

