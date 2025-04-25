Rory McIlroy Is Building A New Home In London -- And Yes, It's With His Wife Erica!

Rory McIlroy has huge plans in the works — and they do involve his wife, Erica Stoll!

Less than a year ago, the couple decided to end their marriage. The professional golfer filed for divorce in May 2024 and sparked romance rumors with a CBS reporter. But shockingly, he had a change of heart and filed to dismiss the divorce the following month. Rory said he and Erica worked through their issues at the time.

Flash forward to now, and all doesn’t seem well! Things appeared tense during his Masters win this month, where he failed to acknowledge his wife in the victory speech! Rory then took their 4-year-old daughter Poppy on vacation — without Erica. All of that? Not a good sign! This has led many to think they could be heading for splitsville again…

But wait! They’re apparently building a new house together!

Yes, that’s right! The athlete revealed to reporters on Wednesday that they are getting a place in London with their little one — though he would not say whether they are permanently moving to the UK from Florida. He said:

“We first went to London with Erica and Poppy to see our new home that we’re building and we made the trip over to Belfast to see a few other people that are important to us.”

Hmm…

During the third season of Full Swing earlier this year, Rory shared that Erica wanted a change of scenery after they got back together, adding:

“If it was up to her, she wouldn’t move to England straightaway, but she definitely wants to spend more time there.”

Well then!

Could they make a big move to England — you know, as a way to start that “new beginning” he previously promised??

Is this a sign they are together and not divorcing again? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

