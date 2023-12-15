Rosario Dawson Is About To Be A Grandmother!!!

OMG, if you’re like us and have been watching Rosario Dawson since the ’90s in movies like Kids and He Got Game, prepare to feel SO OLD!

The Josie and the Pussycats alum is about to be… a grandma! At just 44 years old!

Photos: Pregnant Hilary Duff Shows Off Family Pics From ‘Epic’ Disneyland Trip!

She told Page Six this week her daughter Isabella is pregnant! The 21-year-old (whom Rosario adopted in 2014) is set to have her first child next year, making Rosario officially a “Glamma,” as she puts it. She told the outlet:

“It’s very exciting!”

We love how she’s not at all having any sort of aging crisis about this. She’s just happy. Hey, why should she panic when she looks that amazing, right? It’s not like being a grandmother is going to make her any less astoundingly beautiful and charming! LOLz! Now excuse us while we go try not to have an aging crisis at the news though! Ha!

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]