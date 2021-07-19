Rose Byrne Explains What's Keeping Her & Bobby Cannavale From Getting Married!

Will they or won’t they? You know, get married.

That seems to be the question following Rose Byrne and her longtime BF Bobby Cannavale, who share two sons, Rocco, 5, and Rafa, 3. To be fair though, it sounds like the couple are asking themselves the same thing, too…

The actress shared as much in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald published late last week, speaking on their 12-year relationship:

“I keep going, ‘Let’s get around to it, let’s do it.’ And then, you know, you have a baby, and then, oh, there’s another baby. It was kind of like that for us.”

The 41-year-old continued:

“I love weddings, and I know people [for whom] it’s an important thing, and I respect that totally. I guess for us it’s just been, we didn’t do it, we’ll do it, then – no! Pandemic.”

The whole COVID-19 lockdown did throw a wrench into many people’s plans — though we’ve seen celebs tie the knot regardless! (We’re looking at you, Ariana Grande!)

And this wouldn’t be Bobby’s first marriage, either as fans of the Ant-Man actor would know he was married to Jenny Lumet for nearly a decade. They also share 26-year-old son Jake. So, TBH, it doesn’t really seem like the pandemic is what’s been keeping them from walking down the aisle.

Besides, their relationship is clearly working as is (whether or not they’re even engaged). What do U think, Perezcious readers? Does it seem like these actors would get married? Part of us kind of pictures them doing a small secret ceremony! Thoughts?

[Image via WENN/Avalon]