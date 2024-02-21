Travis Kelce On His Way To See Taylor Swift In Australia!

Travis Kelce is officially on his way to reunite with Taylor Swift!

According to TMZ sources on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is currently aboard a private jet to Aussie as we write — with plans to watch his girlfriend’s Eras Tour shows in Sydney.

After spending time in Las Vegas with friends this week, the tight end reportedly took a flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Tuesday. He spent the night on the island before getting on a private jet headed Down Under early the next morning. He’s expected to land in time for T-Swift’s first show on Friday. It’s currently unclear when he intends to head back to the States. Heck, for the first time in his relationship he has nothing on the schedule! So it might be a bit!

His father Ed Kelce previously told The Sydney Morning Herald that the 34-year-old “said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore.” So, if he wanted to stay for both those cities, he could be traveling with the pop star through early March. That said, Travis supposedly “wasn’t sure because he has commitments,” so who knows how long he’ll tag along.

As mentioned, he was said to be enjoying some time in Sin City earlier this week, where he was spotted golfing. Vegas-based DJ Adam Daudier also revealed he booked a gig to play a private event for the NFL team after “Travis Kelce was getting down to my music” — implying Trav was the one who picked him out. But it doesn’t look like #87 will be there at the event! The party was supposedly scheduled for Friday, but the athlete has a more important musician to see that night. LOLz!

We knew it wouldn’t be too long until Travis headed out on tour with his lady! Can’t wait to hear more about their reunion in Oz! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

