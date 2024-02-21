Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner’s Divorce FINALLY Done!

The divorce battle between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner is finally over!

According to court documents obtained by People on Tuesday, their marriage officially came to an end on February 16 after Christine’s attorneys filed paperwork asking that the court excuse both of them from completing a mandated co-parenting course. When it comes to their three children, she and Kevin already agreed to have joint custody.

Related: Kevin Always Had ‘Suspicions’ About Ex-Wife’s Relationship With Their Neighbor?!

Perezcious readers know Kevin and Christine were fighting in court, mainly over the finances, ever since they announced their split in May 2023. However, they shockingly settled their divorce back in September. Details of the settlement are unknown. However, insiders previously told TMZ Christine most likely ended up with a lot in order to end their legal battle — despite the prenup the pair had in place. Now, months later, their marriage is officially over! With that, Kevin is already set to put this tumultuous time of his life behind him and get back to work.

According to multiple outlets, the 69-year-old Yellowstone actor is building a new film studio called Territory Film Studios in St. George, Utah. In addition to this new career move, Kevin already moved on and has a new woman in his life. He has been romantically linked to singer Jewel. As for Christine? She has been dating their former neighbor, Josh Connor.

Hopefully, Christine and Kevin can move on from their divorce drama and co-parent amicably moving forward. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]