The Royal Family Honors Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Daughter Lilibet On Her First Birthday!

The royal family is showering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, with some birthday love!

Amid their hectic Platinum Jubilee weekend, members of the royal family took a moment to celebrate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s little one turning 1 year old on Saturday. Among those who gave a shout out was (of course) Queen Elizabeth, who shared a sweet message for her great-granddaughter on her official Twitter account. She wrote alongside a balloon emoji:

“Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!”

Prince William and Kate Middleton also kept things short and sweet, tweeting:

“Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!”

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles commemorated the special day, saying:

“Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!”

No pictures of Lili were included alongside the birthday messages – but that does not surprise us too much considering Meghan and Harry have only shared one picture of their daughter since she was born, which was on their 2021 Holiday card.

As you know, the Sussexes have been visiting the UK this week to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. The trip marked the first time Lilibet met her great-grandmother in person, as Harry and Meghan have been in California since early 2020, when they stepped back from their roles as senior royal family members. During their time in his home country, the couple has attended multiple events for the celebration – including the Trooping The Colour parade and Service of Thanksgiving.

But for their daughter’s birthday, sources close to Meghan and Harry claimed to Entertainment Tonight they planned on spending the day at Frogmore Cottage and will see the Queen at Windsor Castle at some point. Those who won’t be in attendance? Prince William and Kate.

Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were at Cardiff Castle in Wales to oversee the preparations before the celebration concert. And while it may seem like a purposeful snub on their part, especially given the rocky relationship between Will and Harry, it actually was not done on purpose – at least according to the Entertainment Tonight insider. In fact, the source insisted the events were not planned to avoid Lili’s first birthday:

“It’s simply a coincidence they fell on the same day. There was no intended slight.”

It is a pretty jam-packed weekend for the royal fam. But drama aside, though, we are wishing Lilibet a very happy birthday!

