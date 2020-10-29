Which Royal Palaces Are Haunted?! A Spooky History Lesson...

The royal family has had to deal with some terrifying presences over the years — and we’re not just talking about the British press and every other American president!

While the monarchy’s royal palaces are undeniably lavish and picturesque, several of the properties apparently come with some unwanted residents. Yes, Perezcious readers, we’re talking about g-g-g-ghosts!

Like something out of a Gothic novel, some of the palaces are indeed haunted by the restless spirits of those who inhabited them long ago — some of which are said to be the ghosts of history’s most famous royals.

Windsor Castle

While this property is mostly known for hosting royal weddings, it’s also allegedly the host of multiple spirits. According to Visit Britain, these ghosts include King Henry VIII, King George III, and a young Grenadier Guard who shot himself on the Long Walk. Even Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, is said to still roam the library in her heels…

Buckingham Palace

Some ghosts that haunt the Queen’s London home have been there before the royal family took residence in 1703! An enchained monk is said to still haunt the property’s rear terrace, which used to house a monastery. Meanwhile, Major John Gwynne, King Edward VII‘s private secretary, is also said to be roaming throughout the royal residence — where he died by shooting himself after divorcing his wife.

Balmoral Castle

Even the Queen’s summer home is said to be haunted. In the corridor of this Scotland property, some have apparently seen the kilt-wearing ghost of Queen Victoria’s servant, John Brown, who was said to have had a secret affair with the royal.

Hampton Court Palace

Those who know their history know that Henry VIII did whatever it took to secure a healthy male heir — including having two of his six wives beheaded. Naturally, two of the king’s wives are said to be haunting Hampton Court Palace in London.

One of those ghosts is apparently that of Catherine Howard, Henry’s fifth wife, who was beheaded for adultery in 1542 when she was 19. Her spirit is said to repeat the moment when she was arrested and ran down the hall screaming for mercy.

The other ghost is said to be Jane Seymour, his beloved third wife, who died at the palace just days after giving birth to a son. So the story goes, a pale figure appears on the Silverstick Stairs, which led to the very room where she died.

Kensington Palace

Many royal spirits are said to be active in Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s London home, including Queen Victoria’s aunt Princess Sophia, Queen Mary II, King George II, and Peter the Wild Boy — an abandoned boy who was found living alone naked in a German forest in 1725 and brought to London by George I, where he became a “human pet” at Kensington Palace.

Tower of London

It’s not a home, but this fortress is purportedly haunted by Henry VIII’s second wife, Anne Boleyn, who was beheaded in 1536 on the Tower Green. Her spirit is said to still roam the execution site.

Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen’s residence in Edinburgh, Scotland is said to be haunted by Lord Darnley, husband of Mary, Queen of Scots, who died in the residence from a mysterious explosion. The blast was believed to have been ordered by Mary herself in retaliation for the execution he ordered on her lover, David Rizzio. When Lord Darnley found out about the Queen’s affair, he ordered Rizzio be killed in 1566 with the Queen watching while seven months pregnant. Drama!!!

