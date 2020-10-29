Kim Kardashian Tries To Flip The Script After Tone-Deaf Party Tweets -- But All Fans Can See Is The SIXTH TOE!

Kim Kardashian West is attempting to change the narrative on her tone deaf birthday braggery, but the internet is calling B.S. — on both her script flipping, and, once again, the number of toes she claims to have!

As we reported, the pop culture icon was slammed by social media this week for sharing pics from her over-the-top 40th birthday celebration — which involved flying 50 friends to a private island for a six-day getaway, in case you didn’t know — and telling fans that the unthinkably luxurious getaway made her feel “humbled.”

Naturally, the thread sparked a Twitter firestorm, with many blasting the SKIMS founder for flaunting her extravagant lifestyle at a time when commoners can’t afford to bury loved ones who have died from COVID-19.

She even became a meme!

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/hzv33ng5dC — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) October 29, 2020

Now, the KUWTK star is trying to do damage control, and she apparently took a page straight out of Chris “oops, that’s my d**k” Evans’ playbook. That’s right, y’all: Kimmy is now trying to funnel the internet’s outrage as thought all this was just a ruse to get our attention — so she could tell us to vote in the upcoming presidential election!

Captioning a series of MORE pics from her b-day extravaganza (below), the superstar wrote:

“Now that I have your attention…this a reminder to VOTE. 6 days.”

LOLz… sure, Jan!

Unsurprisingly, social media did NOT fall for her tricks. But instead of lampooning the KKW Beauty mogul, many were too busy focusing on another element of the post: Kimmy’s infamous sixth toe!

As you can see (above), one of the snaps shows the mother-of-four in flip-flops, and it appears she has an extra digit. And seeing as Kim’s sixth toe is already a well known figure in KarJenner mythos (she was forced to prove that she had five toes in a video last month), many couldn’t help but call it out.

Users wrote:

“WHY IS KIM HAVING SIX TOES IN ONE OF THESE PICS NOT TRENDING” “Certainly looks like 6 toes to me. So, she’s polydactyl; who cares?” “So cool of you to show off your 6th toe in an effort to remind us there are 6 days left until Election Day!” “@KimKardashian all those surgical procedures and you leave the extra toes?”

Wait a minute… is this part of Kim’s strategy, too? Using the infamous sixth toe as misdirection!?

We don’t know what to think anymore — so share YOUR thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]