RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Star Cherry Valentine’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Cherry Valentine’s cause of death has officially been revealed.

Five months after the drag star, whose legal name was George Ward, passed away, more details have emerged. If you remember, at the time of their death, specifics beyond their family’s tribute were slim. However, an inquest has now revealed that the 28-year-old died by suicide.

According to the inquest, Ward had been struggling with fame ever since their rise to fame in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, where they performed as their alter-ego, Valentine. Their friend and flatmate, Kate, revealed in a post mortem report that she had noticed changes in the reality star’s sleeping pattern leading up to their death. The report stated:

“[Kate] stated that he seemed normal but recently noticed that he had been sleeping late and getting up late. The subject was a successful drag queen, and [his friend] believes he had been struggling with his rise to fame after being on RuPaul’s Drag Race. [Kate] also said [Ward]’s ex-partner had recently got engaged. [The friends] would regularly chat about their struggles, but [Kate] believed that Ward’s extravagant behaviour was a mask. [Ward] previously suffered from depression… this is something he has battled with.”

Apparently, on the night of George’s death (September 18), Kate was out at a concert. When she returned home, she found a clothing rack blocking their bedroom door, with a note telling her not to enter, according to The Sun. Kate immediately called emergency services, but George was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest was informed that three pages of notes were left: one for Kate, one for George’s family, and one unspecified.

George had previously served as a mental health nurse, and landed their own BBC documentary, Gypsy Queen and Proud. They had also “rekindled” their relationship with their family after they “disowned” them for coming out.

So, so sad. Our hearts continue to be with George’s loved ones during this difficult time, Rest in peace.

