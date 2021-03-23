Rupert Grint Explains Why He Spoke Out Against J.K. Rowling For Her Transphobic Comments

Rupert Grint knows that silence isn’t always a golden snitch — which is why he felt the need to join the choir of critics who condemned J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments.

The Harry Potter alum opened up about his decision to speak out in an interview with Esquire, explaining to the mag that he still respects the best-selling author, even though he doesn’t agree with her opinions about the trans community. He shared:

“I am hugely grateful [for] everything that [Rowling’s] done. I think that she’s extremely talented, and I mean, clearly, her works are genius, but yeah, I think also you can have huge respect for someone and still disagree with things like that.”

When asked by the mag if making his June statement was difficult, the 32-year-old said he thought it was “important” to speak up about the controversy, adding:

“Sometimes silence is even louder. I felt like I had to because I think it was important to… I’m not an authority on the subject. Just out of kindness, and just respecting people. I think it’s a valuable group that I think needs standing up for.”

We stan an ally!

As you many know, Rowling came under fire last June when she published a 3,600 word essay defending her position on transgender people. In it, she argued that trans women “erode ‘women’ as a political and biological class” and compared them to “predators.”

Related: Voldemort Actor Ralph Fiennes Defends Rowling Amid Trans Comment Controversy

Naturally, outrage ensued, and Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe immediately spoke out against the scribe. Grint chimed in shortly after, issuing this statement to the UK’s The Sunday Times, saying:

“I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”

It really is that simple!

Overall, it appears Grint is only interested in moving forward — whether he’s talking about the evolution of society or potentially reprising his role as Ron Weasley for the upcoming HBO Max Hogwarts series. He said of possibly becoming the beloved character again:

“I think going back now would be… I can’t really imagine it. But, I mean, never say never. It would only be if everyone else wants to do the same. But yeah, no… I think just leave it.”

What do U think about Rupert’s response to Rowling’s comments, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Avalon/Instar/WENN]