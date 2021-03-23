David Dobrik’s Former Assistant Speaks Out On Sexual Assault Allegations: 'It’s Taken Me Time To Process'

Natalie Mariduena’s speaking out, kinda…

David Dobrik has rightfully taken a lot of heat this past week for his creation of a group s*x YouTube video titled “SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!” in 2018. The now deleted upload is at the center of sexual assault allegations made against former Vlog Squad member Durte Dom (born Dominykas Zeglaitis). A woman using the pseudonym “Hannah” spoke with Business Insider on March 16 to address the night of filming which she said led to her rape. While David is not accused of conducting any sexual abuse himself, Hannah credits him for enabling the toxic environment that contributed to her getting drunk (though she was underage) and not being able to consent to s*x.

Related: David Files For Divorce From BFF’s Mom After 1 Month Of Marriage!

Now, his former assistant who’s risen to fame herself, Natalie, took to her Instagram Story to state her own opinion on this very public matter. In a move not all that dissimilar to David’s decision to upload his original “Let’s Talk” apology video to his side channel (which has far fewer subscribers than his main account), the Creative Director of Dispo shared her comments in a 24-hour-only post to the Gram Monday, writing:

“I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about the recent allegations and because of the severity, it’s taken me time to process. Like many of you, I’m upset and angry and do not condone the behavior detailed in the article or any sexual misconduct/abuse for that matter.”

She added her support to “Hannah,” saying:

“I want to make it clear that I acknowledge, hear and support those who came forward and I stand by the victims.”

We totally applaud her support for victims, but this statement is a little lacking, if you ask us. But we get it — she’s clearly in a tight place considering her business partner and “bffl” is under a red hot spotlight right now! In fact, the co-creator of the photography app has now stepped aside in the wake of this controversy, leaving Natalie to run the company in the time being.

Related: CRAZY! Trisha Paytas Posts Video Calling Out David’s Crew!

A few other Vlog Squad members have commented on the sexual assault allegations as well, offering a bit more detailed expressions of disappointment towards the situation and those involved. Jeff Wittkek, who appeared in the now infamous video, wrote to Twitter:

“My heart goes out entirely to the victim. I am truly sorry you were in that situation, which I was not aware of at the time. The disgusting actions Dom had committed to you, I absolutely do not condone.” “I’ve done a lot of dumb shit in my life but if I was in the room where a girl was potentially going to get assaulted. I would absolutely never ever sit there and let that happen. As for my involvement in the video was under the impression it was a consensual bit.” “I have absolutely nothing to do with nor any influence with this disgusting act nor did I purchase anything to allow this to happen. I have tremendous respect for all women, and would not let any actions like this happen to anyone.” “With much love and respect.”

Former Vine star Carly Incontro and Erin Gilfoy also shared their own “thoughts” on their YouTube channel. And honestly, they give one of the more genuine reactions so far to these disgusting allegations (which they say they were never aware of and were not involved with). Watch (below)!

So obviously this entire creative team is scrambling to make their views clear before more and more opportunities get stripped away from them. Reactions to these apologies, Perezcious readers? Do you think the Vlog Squad members should be doing more to condemn these behaviors?? And when (if ever) do you think we’ll ever hear from Dom himself? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Natalie Mariduena/Instagram]