Unhappy Father's Day! Russell Simmons BLASTED By Ex-Wife & Kids, Accused Of Verbal Abuse!

Yikes. Russell Simmons is being called out by his estranged family for alleged abuse!

On Sunday, the music exec’s daughter Ming Lee Simmons appeared to snub her father by taking to her Instagram Story to wish her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, a happy Father’s Day instead. Seemingly upset by this, Russell uploaded a cryptic post to his IG feed — which was 100% aimed at his ex-wife! He reshared a photo of a sign that read:

“Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all.”

So, he’s definitely trying to put Kimora in the hot seat, but she and her kids aren’t standing by and letting that happen!

On Monday, the 48-year-old model went live on the ‘gram to expose the Def Jam Records co-founder for allegedly gaslighting and abusing their children. First, she blasted him for buying himself flowers and posting photos on social media claiming they’re from her in an effort to make it appear like the family is still a united front when they’re clearly not. She also said she’s had him blocked on IG for years, but that he continues to post as if they are good friends. She didn’t speak out for fear that fans and friends of theirs would overlook the claims because of his “powerhouse” mogul status.

The mother also posted a screenshot from a WhatsApp conversation between Russell and his other daughter Aoki Lee Simmons on Instagram, noting:

“No one should live like this. No one’s child. This is abuse. Not ok. The threats. Not ok. The fear mongering. Not ok.”

In the text exchange which was also shared by Aoki, she writes a message to “Daddy” explaining why she can no longer speak to him because of severe “panic attacks” she gets every time she hears his voice because he allegedly continues to show so much “anger and rage [during] every phone call.” Take a look:

The mother and daughter also posted a silent recording of a FaceTime call between Aoki and her father in which she can be seen crying as he aggressively shouts at her. Terrible.

Explaining the reason she felt compelled to make this all public, Kimora added in another post:

“I’m so sorry to have to do this. But this man has been threatening my kids lives. I’m hearing so much more now. We won’t be bullied threatened or afraid. Who gaf?”

In her IG Live, she sent a message straight to the 65-year-old, urging:

“Please don’t attack my children, they’ve been through so much. Don’t attack my family — which is supposed to be your family too. Don’t do that because you’re at rock bottom, I don’t know, you’re grasping at straws. This is a money grab? I don’t really know what this is. I think it’s probably all of the above.”

Kimora Lee Simmons discusses her ex Russell’s recent erratic behavior on IG live and how it’s affect the family. Love you Kimora ???????? pic.twitter.com/mSryXA4boD — SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) June 19, 2023

Jeez. Aoki also went live on social media, saying through tears:

“This man is awful to me. He has done awful things to me and I’m so tired of it.”

She also posted a series of other text message exchanges with Russell, in which he calls Kimora a “piece of s**t” and discusses a legal battle between the pair despite Aoki’s desire not to talk about the case.

While the 20-year-old has defended him in the past and stayed silent about his alleged mistreatment of her, she is no longer willing to do that — and doesn’t care what her public outcry will cost her:

“So if I never get any jobs ever again then like fine, I’ll go be a lawyer because I shouldn’t have to lie or be bullied by a child. You cannot just abuse your kids behind closed doors and not take accountability. You don’t get to do this.”

She also wrote:

“My father is not well, for years, he needs help and won’t accept that he refuses to acknowledge he is not himself. He has threatened and bullied my sister, my grandma, he has harassed my grandma in the middle of the night in poor health, send a man to my sisters apartment at 2am to scare her. He lashes out at ANYONE who does not say ‘oh Russell everything is fine.’ Well it’s not fine. If ‘I never get a fashion job again’ like he threatens, I’ll be a lawyer I guess and work in criminal Justice. Sure I love my job but if he takes it away from me I won’t die. You don’t threaten my sister and grandma and mother and say ‘who’s gonna believe you I’m Russell Simmons nobody thinks I’m crazy’ well he is.”

Yikes. As for what she thinks is going on, Aoki suggested:

“some of us do think he’s mentally ill or experiencing some[thing] like dementia, he really acts like he hates and does not know his children frequently. prior to his media issues he was a really the best dad ever and a great co parent. He and my mom were friends. We all defended him against anything, and then he suddenly turned on ANYONE who will let him lash out. It’s a really just terrifying change to watch”

Such a heartbreaking situation. You can see all her posts (below):

If you don’t know, Kimora and Russell got married in 1998 and were together until their split in 2006. The fashion designer ultimately filed for divorce two years later. In 2021, he sued her for allegedly stealing stocks to bail her husband, Tim Leissner, out of jail in 2018 amid a money laundering case, per E! News. He has also been accused of rape by multiple women.

This is a truly upsetting situation and our hearts break for Kimora, Ming, and Aoki who have been victims of this kind of alleged problematic behavior. We hope Russell gets the help he supposedly needs. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

