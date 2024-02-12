Ryan Gosling Cries To Taylor Swift In The Fall Guy Trailer -- WATCH!

Got A Tip?

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling Cries To Taylor Swift In New Movie Trailer – WATCH!

Taylor Swift got Ryan Gosling in his feels!

In the new trailer for his upcoming movie The Fall Guy, which dropped during Sunday’s Super Bowl, the actor was seen crying in his car as he blasted All Too WellEmily Blunt‘s character then interrupted the emotional moment, questioning:

“You’ve been crying to Taylor Swift?”

His response?!

“Doesn’t everyone!”

LOLz! So true! Ch-ch-check it out:

Feb 11, 2024 16:44pm PDT

