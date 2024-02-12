Ryan Gosling Cries To Taylor Swift In The Fall Guy Trailer -- WATCH!

Taylor Swift got Ryan Gosling in his feels!

In the new trailer for his upcoming movie The Fall Guy, which dropped during Sunday’s Super Bowl, the actor was seen crying in his car as he blasted All Too Well. Emily Blunt‘s character then interrupted the emotional moment, questioning:

“You’ve been crying to Taylor Swift?”

His response?!

“Doesn’t everyone!”

LOLz! So true! Ch-ch-check it out:

A new teaser for ‘THE FALL GUY’ has been released. #SuperBowl In theaters May 3.

pic.twitter.com/t7voWKaRCh — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 11, 2024

Reactions? Share them (below)!

[Image via Universal Pictures/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]