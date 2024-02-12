Part Of The Family! Taylor Swift & Jason Kelce Share Cute AF Greeting At Super Bowl!

Taylor Swift looked SO happy to run into her possible future brother-in-law at the Super Bowl!

Before the big championship game began on Sunday, the pop star was spotted by cameras hanging out in her VIP suite chatting up pal Ice Spice. But when Jason Kelce came over to say hello, she dropped everything to give him a warm hug with a huge smile! Adorbz!

Related: Travis Shuts Down ‘Crazy’ Conspiracy Theories About Taylor Romance

Look (below)!

????| Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce hugging at the Super Bowl! #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/cMPzRtIMq4 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 11, 2024

Seriously, so sweet!!

They both looked thrilled to see each other. Love it! And SUCH a good sign for the future amid Tay’s romance with Travis Kelce! Getting along with the fam is a huge step toward a proposal, just sayin’!

Reactions?!? Let us know what you thought of this interaction in the comments (below)!

[Image via NFL on NBC/YouTube & WENN/Avalon]