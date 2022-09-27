Riverdale Actor Convicted Of MURDERING His Mom Is Scared To Be Put In A Max Security Prison!

Ryan Grantham fears what maximum security prison may mean for him.

If you somehow haven’t heard, the Riverdale actor was convicted of murdering his mother, Barbara Waite, back in 2020, allegedly had plans to do the same to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Last week, he was sentenced to life in prison in Canada.

Now his lawyer Chris Johnson is raising concerns regarding how exactly Ryan would fare in a maximum security prison. Despite being 24 years old, the actor stands at a mere 5’2” and weighs only 100lbs. Chris revealed his client is at risk of being “physically, psychologically and sexually intimidated” if thrown in max security, according to TMZ. He went on to basically explain that due to Ryan’s age, size, and mental state, he wouldn’t be able to handle the rough environment, even if the crime does fit the sentence.

The outlet noted the judge involved in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor’s sentencing also voiced concern, suggesting a medium security prison, but ultimately has no say in where he ends up — that’s at the mercy of correctional authorities. Ryan and Chris are said to be asking the Deputy Commissioner of Prisons to place him in medium security, and in the meantime is being held at a pretrial center.

