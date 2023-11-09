How Ryan Reynolds Helped Wrexham Team Member Whose Wife Was Diagnosed With Inoperable Brain Tumor

Ryan Reynolds is a hero on and off screen.

So, you know how the Deadpool actor bought soccer club Wrexham FC with Always Sunny star Rob McElhenney? Well, Ryan isn’t just some absentee owner. One of the club’s players, Anthony Forde, recently went through every husband’s worst nightmare: his wife Laura was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. In an episode of Welcome to Wrexham, the athlete shared:

“It just didn’t feel like it was real.”

We can only imagine! He told his teammates about the devastating news, and said that one of the “gaffers” reached out to the “owners.” That’s where Ryan got involved. He said:

“Ryan helped get a second opinion. It’s something that he doesn’t have to do, he doesn’t have to do that.”

Ryan took care of the whole thing! What an absolutely amazing gesture. And it proved to be quite a beneficial one!

Anthony explained that in comparison to Laura’s first MRI scan’s results, the second, which was set up and paid for by the Free Guy actor, was the “best case scenario.” The first diagnosis meant certain death, but the second revealed quite the opposite: Laura had a grade 1 Thalamic pilocytic astrocytoma, or a benign tumor — meaning noncancerous!

We can’t even begin to imagine the sense of relief the young couple felt! Because of the location of the tumor on Laura’s brain, though, it remains inoperable. But far less dangerous than the couple initially believed.

According to Laura herself, she first discovered the tumor after noticing that her coordination was off just three days after giving birth. Soon after, her initial MRI found the tumor. However, she said on her Instagram back in September that it has not grown since Ryan’s intervention, but to her dismay, realized that doctors left a screw in her head after taking a biopsy!

WTF! She said she can either undergo surgery to have it removed or just leave it… Either way, it’s better than those initial MRI results!

