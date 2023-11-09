Kel Mitchell Breaks Silence On ‘Frightening’ Hospitalization!

Kel Mitchell has a health update after his “frightening” hospital stay.

On Wednesday night, TMZ reported that the 45-year-old actor, who’s known for classics like Good Burger, Kenan & Kel, and All That, was admitted to the emergency room for reasons unknown. So scary! But thankfully, we’ve now got an update from the man himself.

Related: Bruce Willis’ Daughter Shares Update On His ‘Very Rare’ Form Of Dementia

Late on Wednesday night, Kel took to Instagram to share that he’s now “on the road to recovery.” He said:

“Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time. The scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family.”

At the time of his hospitalization, witnesses told TMZ Kel looked awake and alert, so that’s good. And in his update, Kel didn’t spare any hints as to what landed him there. So, there still aren’t a ton of answers out there. However, he wants you to know how much he appreciates all the “kindness.” He concluded:

“Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you.”

Wow. We’re just happy that he’s back home with family and doing OK! Industry members shared their support in the comments, with Kenan Thompson dropping three praying hand emojis, and Damon Wayans Jr. writing:

“Glad you’re feeling better my brother”

We’ll continue to send him healing energy! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Kel Mitchell/Instagram & Paramount Pictures/YouTube]