Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Baby! Jenna Ortega Joins Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, & MORE In Frightening New Trailer! Watch!

Beetlejuice is back, baby!

The new trailer for the sequel to the 1988 Tim Burton flick just dropped, and it’s like we stepped into a terrifying time machine! Michael Keaton returns as the titular character alongside Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O’Hara’s Delia Deetz. This time around, the mother-daughter duo return to their haunted home with Lydia’s own daughter Astrid, played by none other than Jenna Ortega… And the trio unlock a whole series of spooky surprises!

New cast members also include Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, and more! Watch the full trailer (below):

September can’t come quick enough!

Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube]