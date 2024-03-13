Neve Campbell Back For Scream 7! And She's Not The Only One!

OMG it’s real!

When Neve Campbell spoke out about the disaster the Scream franchise was turning into back in January, we got the distinct impression she was sort of floating an opportunity out there for Spyglass Media.

After firing star Melissa Barrera because she called for a ceasefire in Gaza — something the majority of the public now supports, per ISPU polling late last month — Scream 7 lost star Jenna Ortega as well. In fact, the whole cast seemed to take her side. Not only that, the director announced shortly afterward he was off the project, too! Big mess, right? Really felt like Spyglass needed a win, and there was Neve, saying she loves the franchise and hopes it continues. Of course, she previously walked away from the meta slasher flicks after they gave her an insulting offer for her return in Scream 6, so… Seemed to us like a star securing her bag, in the classiest way possible of course.

And we guess it worked, and they backed a much-deserved dumptruck full of cash to her house! Because Sidney Prescott is officially returning for Scream 7!

Neve announced the exciting news on her Instagram Tuesday, even showing she had a complete script in front of her! Damn, Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt worked fast! She said:

“Hi All. I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!! Well actually I could.”

Then she revealed the other big news… Kevin Williamson, co-creator of the franchise and writer of the first four films, would be directing! She beamed:

“While I’ve been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both the master of horror Wes Craven and the wonderfully talented Matt and Tyler team, I’ve dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it’s happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! This was his baby and it’s his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you are as excited as I am. See you on set @kevwilliamson”

Wow! Will Neve and Kev’s involvement win back some of the good will of franchise fans they upset this year? We’ll see… Take a look at the announcement for yourselves and let us know what YOU think in the comments (below)!

