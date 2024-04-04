Noah Cyrus Drama Has 'Pushed' Tish Cyrus & Dominic Purcell Apart!

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell have hit a rough patch amid drama with Noah Cyrus. Uh oh!

The couple’s marriage has been struggling ever since it was revealed the music manager stole her husband from her youngest daughter! According to an Us Weekly source on Thursday, the lovebirds have sought the help of a professional to work on relationship issues. The insider explained:

“They’re working on communication and sought therapy together.”

Oof.

A second insider added:

“It pushed them away from one another [and it’s] going to take time to heal.”

Dang! That sounds bad!

As Perezcious readers know, reports surfaced claiming Tish started “pursuing” the Prison Break alum when he’d been “seeing” her 24-year-old daughter. The older pair fell in love and quickly got married — and they didn’t invite Noah to the wedding for fear she’d cause drama. While sources have gone back and forth about whether or not the relationships really overlapped, even if they didn’t it was a HUGE girl code violation. Whatever happened, it was obviously an intense situation and feelings were hurt! The mother and daughter have reportedly not spoken since.

Innerestingly, amid all this, Tish admitted she and Dom have faced “issues” in their relationship, saying on her Sorry We’re Stoned podcast last week:

“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago. But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing that I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. This is the absolute worst pairing.’”

While she didn’t address the love triangle controversy, she blamed the relationship struggles on the fact that she “takes things so personally” while her hubby is “just very blunt,” adding:

“And that could be a problem. But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that. These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with.”

Hmm… That last line sounds more ominous now. We hope Tish isn’t the only one “dealing with” her flaws! Sounds like they both have work to do! But for his part, the Legends of Tomorrow star posted a cryptic comment on Instagram this week seemingly slamming the controversy. He wrote:

“You don’t sign up for nonsense it just follows you. I sit quietly and observe without response nor interest.”

Jeez. We hope they can figure this out! It would be a shame for the marriage to end so quickly. But then again, it wouldn’t be a shock either. Something built on such a shaky foundation would need a miracle to keep standing.

Reactions? Do you think they can work through this scandal? Sound OFF (below)!

