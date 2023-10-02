Sam Asghari DEFENDS Ex Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr. After Rude Meme!

Sam Asghari might be splitting from Britney Spears, but that doesn’t mean he’s not looking out for her still!

The aspiring actor took to his Instagram Story on Sunday night to fire back at Donald Trump Jr. after the former president’s son made a tasteless joke at the singer’s expense!

Earlier in the day, the “conservative” — who was recently confirmed by a judge to have committed fraud, along with his father Donald Trump and brother Eric as part of their real estate business — showed the extent of his political savvy… by mocking Britney. In a meme he posted, two photos of the Circus singer are shown side-by-side. In one sexy throwback, she’s seen posing in a cutoff T-shirt and skirt from the early 2000s. That one is labeled “America under Trump.” The other photo is a screenshot from her concerning knife video, in which she’s seen in a bikini holding two large butcher knives: “America under Biden.” The 45-year-old then quipped in the caption, “yup.” What genius punditry.

Take a look:

Sam caught wind of the diss and quickly called out Don Jr. Tagging him on the ‘gram, he clapped back:

“It’s not okay to be a bully”

Tell him!

This marks the first time Sam has stood up for his ex amid their split. It’s believed they’re not even talking to each other right now, so it’s surprising to see him sticking up for her! But even if they had their problems, right is right. And some toolbag mocking her for marginal political points is gross.

But something good came out of it! It’s actually really nice to see Sam still being thoughtful about Britney considering he had a pattern of coming to her defense during their marriage. Maybe this means things aren’t too contentious behind the scenes right now?? Or maybe he just still has feelings, even if the marriage is over?

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share them all in the comments!

