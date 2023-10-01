Britney Spears Says Cops ‘Would Not Leave’ During ‘Joke’ Welfare Check!

It sounds like Britney Spears is still pretty ticked off after cops showed up on her doorstep for a wellness check!

Last week, the Gimme More singer took to Instagram to share a startling video dancing with a pair of butcher knives — which resulted in concerned fans calling the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office to go check up on her! She later confirmed that the sharp blades were merely props that her “team rented from Hand Prop Shop in LA,” and that she was just mimicking Shakira’s VMA performance to “push boundaries and take risks.” But after more time to think, it sounds like she really just ain’t havin’ it.

On Saturday, the 41-year-old hopped back on the photo sharing app to SLAM the “joke” welfare check, claiming that officers “would not leave” until they spoke with her directly:

“Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ??? The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4 minute performances with them.”

She added that she’s “getting an apology,” but it’s not clear if she meant from fans who called the PD, or from the PD itself. The Toxic singer continued in a tangent:

“I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO !!! As my mom [Lynne] does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong…nope it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for cops.”

Law enforcement reps told Page Six last week that when they reported to her house, Brit was “fine” and “nothing was going on.” Soon after she posted the initial vid, she told fans to “lighten up about the knives.”

It was obviously a pretty spooky vid, but of course, this wasn’t the first time her fans called the cops for a welfare check, so we get her frustration.

