Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Not Even Speaking! His Statement Is BS!

This sure doesn’t sound like they’re showing much “love and respect” for each other at the moment…

Britney Spears has reportedly STOPPED communicating with Sam Asghari altogether amid their divorce! Not only that, we’re hearing in the latest update that she’s not allowing him to get anywhere near her! A far cry from the narrative the Dollface actor has been trying to push! Us Weekly got the exclusive from a source on Friday, who declared the Princess of Pop wants nothing to do with her ex right now. They dished:

“She’s not letting [Sam] in the home and they aren’t talking. They have had problems for a while and all of the drama surrounding Britney was incredibly hard for Sam to take.”

Hmm. So did he move out on his own, like what was previously believed? Or did she kick him out?!

Related: Rachel Leviss Has ‘No Contact Policy’ With VPR Cast

As we’ve been following, news of their split broke this week, followed by Sam filing for divorce officially, citing their date of separation as July 28. He also claimed they split due to “irreconcilable differences” — a pretty standard reason for celeb splits — despite the wild stories he’s allegedly been spreading about Brit. He’s also asking for spousal support and for his ex to cover his attorney’s fees. Innerestingly, this reportedly goes against a prenup he had signed, so while his reps are insisting he’s not contesting the prenup, it sure sounds like he is!

So what happened?!

According to the latest insider, Sam could no longer handle the “intensity” surrounding the Baby One More Time singer. He actually thought it was “killing him,” but he “tried to make it work.” Jeez!

While the source didn’t really elaborate on what they meant by the “intensity” surrounding the mother of two, they did expand upon how it has been negatively affecting the fitness guru, adding:

“It’s been draining, yet his love never wavered. He just wishes people understood the depth of what they’re going through.”

A second source told Us earlier this week that the former love birds have been dealing with “issues” in their marriage for a long time now. That said, the confidant didn’t think the rumors that Britney cheated on her longtime partner were true. The source said on Thursday:

“Their friends would be really surprised if Britney cheated and they just don’t see that as a possibility. Although things seemed OK on the surface, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Sam just wasn’t happy and no longer saw a future with Britney.”

Neither Sam nor Britney have been very forthcoming about the rumored drama. The 29-year-old has offered the only direct response to the breakup so far, saying in a statement on Thursday via his Instagram Story:

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

But, as we now know, they can’t be that amicable at the moment if she won’t even let him into her home or talk to him!!

Britney has yet to speak on the divorce, instead turning to social media with several other cryptic posts that seem to show she DGAF about the controversy. The only sign that she’s taking this seriously is the report she hired ace attorney Laura Wasser to help her deal with the legal issues, including sorting out Sam’s possible prenup problems.

Related: Lynne Is ‘Furious’ With Sam For ‘Abandoning’ Her Daughter

Per Us, the legal document which they both signed ahead of their September 2022 nuptials, states that the Special Ops: Lioness star would receive “$1 million per every two years” of the marriage, up until reaching $10 million after 15 years. But, of course, they didn’t even make it to two years, so he doesn’t have a right to that money. He also waived any claims to his wife’s music catalog and his name isn’t listed on the deed of their shared home, which they agreed to put in a limited liability company (LLC).

According to TMZ intel, he’s only allowed to walk away with any gifts the Grammy winner gave him plus his cars. That said, it seems likely Britney will still pay him a rumored several hundred thousand dollars to ensure he doesn’t break a confidentiality clause that restricts him from speaking about their relationship.

His rep, Brandon Cohen, has been outspoken about all the rumors and debunking claims about the prenup, telling outlets such as The Messenger on Thursday:

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

It doesn’t bode well that the couple isn’t on speaking terms right now. Things are already so messy, we’d hate to see it get worse. But at the same time, we commend Britney for prioritizing her mental health during all of this! If talking to Sam is doing more harm than good, it’s best to just use those well-paid lawyers she’s got on standby! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Sheri Determan/FayesVision/WENN]