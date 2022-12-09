Sam Asghari Opens Up About Britney Spears' Absence From Events & Departure From Instagram!

Amid growing concerns from fans, Sam Asghari is speaking out.

On Tuesday, Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account. That’s not particularly unusual. In fact, it’s something the 41-year-old has done several times before — including just days after she and Asghari got engaged back in September 2021.

But this time around, the 28-year-old actor used the opportunity to open up a bit about why the Toxic singer felt the need to step away. Oh, and Sam also shared some info about why he sometimes heads out to red carpet-related events as part of his acting duties without her by his side! There’s a lot to clear up here!

Related: Leave Britney Spears’ Sister Alone!!

It all went down on Wednesday evening when Sam took to his IG Stories with a series of messages about the pop princess.

Beginning abruptly, the Family Business actor called social media “traumatizing” and said Spears is a “free woman” who is able to choose for herself whether or not she uses apps like Instagram:

“Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times. Thank you to all of her protective fans.”

In a follow-up text post soon after, Sam added:

“Out of respect for her privacy I don’t post her 247. I ask for permission if I ever do.”

And the hunky actor wasn’t done there.

In a third text-only slide, he added some new revelations about Britney’s lack of desire to go to many Hollywood events:

“For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honor if she joins. For her those things are not fun. They’re hectic and full of stress. Specially, since she’s been doing these things since 8 years old. Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to.”

That makes sense! She’s been to enough in her long career!

And he continued going even further with another angle on her life in the public eye:

“I’ve always respected and supported her privacy with everything I’ve had. I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same.”

To finish things up, Sam offered this timeless life advice on being able to know when to loosen up a bit, and when to hold on tight to protect something. He wrote:

“Sometimes being over protective can cause more stress and damage.”

Well said. Very true!

Related: Britney Says She Wasn’t ‘Present’ During Her Wedding To Sam??

You can see the full set of slides in the screenshots (below):

Wow!

Of course, Sam may have felt the need to address his focus on his wife’s privacy due to recent events. As we reported back in mid-November, the Lioness actor awkwardly caught the Hold Me Closer singer on an IG livestream while she very clearly wasn’t interested in interacting with fans online. So maybe the privacy point here is a purposeful one?

What do y’all make of this string on Insta-comments, Perezcious readers? Have U ever deactivated your IG to usher in some peace of mind?? What do U think of Spears choosing that route right now?

Sound OFF with your reaction to Sam’s latest messages down in the comments section (below)…

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Sam Asghari/Instagram]