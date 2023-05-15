Sam Asghari Slams 'Disgusting' Britney Spears Reports About Marriage 'Trouble' & Life Post-Conservatorship

Britney Spears‘ husband Sam Asghari is clapping back against concerning new reports about the pop star!

Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday night, the aspiring actor slammed an upcoming TMZ documentary about the Toxic artist. Sneak peeks of the film have already been pretty damaging, including claims Brit is hooked on caffeine, which causes her to stay awake for days, and that her marriage is in “deep trouble.”

A report published on Monday morning alleged that Britney has gotten physical with the fitness trainer, including regular screaming matches. Reportedly, security has had to step in and Sam doesn’t stay at their home as much anymore. Some pretty serious stuff — but Sam is calling BS on it all!

In the emotional video, he began by insisting he did not want to speak on his wife’s behalf, but he clearly had to get something off his chest. He shared:

“The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife’s behalf. I would never do that. I respect her privacy, that’s why I don’t talk as much. And I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting.”

Bashing the way the Crossroads alum has been treated by those in her inner circle, he continued:

“How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father [Jamie Spears] tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine?”

The Circus singer was released from the controversial conservatorship in November 2021 after 13 long years and has since cut ties with her family. While she’s enjoying her new freedom, she’s also been dealing with a ton of pressure from the public.

The model went on to complain about TMZ putting the 41-year-old “under a microscope” now that she’s finally free from her family and management, he argued:

“All of a sudden — after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story? No, no, that’s also disgusting, so don’t do that, and don’t believe what you read online. Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbaits [stories] for you to click and for them to make money, and that time is over.”

He signed off by insisting all the “gaslighting and s**t” needs to stop. Ch-ch-check it out:

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari slams a new special about her life after her conservatorship: “after fifteen years, when she’s free after all those gaslighting, and after all those things that went down, now, you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?” pic.twitter.com/wbM5dSAOLK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 14, 2023

Wow! You can tell how pissed he is by the sound of his voice! Interestingly, though, he has already deleted the video from his IG. Hmm…

At this time, Britney has yet to address the reports about her marriage being on the rocks, but she did respond to rumors of her caffeine addiction. Calling herself an “easy target,” she revealed green tea is her “prized possession” and that she’s picked up new hobbies that keep her up at night. So, not exactly denying everything that was said, though she did make a point to say she doesn’t drink Red Bull.

Similarly, Sam shared photos of them on a hiking date over the weekend, seemingly as an effort to prove they are doing A-OK amid the so-called drama.

Clearly, all of this attention is weighing on the couple, and we can’t blame them! We just hope Sam is telling the truth and that things aren’t as bad as they sound in the press. It’ll be interesting to see if the lovebirds have anything more to say after FOX airs TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom on Monday night. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

