Country Singer Sara Evans' Estranged Husband Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Hit Her With His Car

Country music star Sara Evans’ husband Jay Barker was arrested for alleged domestic violence early Saturday morning.

The scary incident took place in Nashville at around 1:30 a.m. local time. According to cops, the former University of Alabama quarterback allegedly attempted to slam his car into the vehicle his estranged wife was riding in. Yikes!

Barker, listed as Harry Jerome Barker in court docs, was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to his arrest report. He was placed on a 12-hour hold in Davidson County and released Saturday night after posting a $10,000 bail.

According to the musician via an affidavit obtained by local outlet WIAT, Sara was leaving a party on Norwood Drive in Nashville with a friend when she got into the passenger seat of a car. As the friend drove past a driveway, Sara noticed Jay parked there. She then saw him “backing up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missed.” The 49-year-old then fled the scene before his wife could call the cops, but he later returned, at which point he spoke with police officers and was arrested.

Before Jay was arrested, Evans and another witness told cops that they felt the athlete was intentionally trying to smash his car into theirs. A potential motive was not included in the reports, but the affidavit did explain that the couple separated (though they are still married). It’s unclear what led to the separation or how long it has been in effect. A quick look at social media shows that Jay’s last Instagram upload — an apparent 12th-anniversary post — was shared in 2020, so issues could have been brewing for a while.

The couple tied the knot in 2008, just two years after the songwriter filed for divorce from her first husband Craig Schelske, whom she was married to for 13 years. She shares three kids with Craig, Avery Jack, 22, Olivia Margaret, 18, and Audrey Elizabeth, 17, but did not have any additional kids with Jay.

The Jay Barker Show radio host is expected to return to court on March 22, according to his arrest records. If convicted, he could be facing 2 to 20 years behind bars as well as a fine of up to $10,000. Neither star has spoken out about the domestic violence incident as of now.

