Woman Gets TRAPPED At Blind Date's House As China Initiates Sudden COVID-19 Lockdown!

Can you imagine?!

What was supposed to be a casual night in with a suitor has turned into the longest date EVER! A woman, only identified in reports as her surname Wang, has been trapped in her blind date’s home for a week now — ever since the Chinese city went into an immediate lockdown last Thursday.

According to CBS News, Wang spoke about the crazy situation with a local outlet, The Paper, sharing that she met up with her blind date at his home in Zhengzhou for dinner. She was in town for a week-long trip during which her family had set her up on multiple dates, she explained:

“I’m getting old now, my family introduced me to ten matches. The fifth date wanted to show off his cooking skills and invited me over to his house for dinner.”

Well, little did she know what would happen next!

After she arrived in the city, coronavirus cases rose with 100 reported cases last week, CBS News explained. In hopes of stopping the spread, the city enacted a sudden lockdown which trapped the single lady in her date’s home! She reflected:

“Just after I arrived in Zhengzhou, there was an outbreak and his community was put under lockdown and I could not leave.”

She decided to share insight into her prolonged date on social media through videos that have now gone viral in the country. In them, she showed off the man cleaning, cooking meals (like tomato and scrambled eggs), and working on a laptop, according to CNN. Luckily, it hasn’t been a disaster, but it’s definitely not the start of an epic romance. She told The Paper:

“Besides the fact that he’s as mute as a wooden mannequin, everything else (about him) is pretty good.”

LOLz!! BRUTAL. Wang then added:

“Despite his food being mediocre, he’s still willing to cook, which I think is great.”

As of Monday, the pair was still stuck together, and it’s unclear how long the lockdown could last. That said, she’s deleted her viral videos out of respect, noticing the unexpected impact she’s had in blind date’s life. Aww!

In an update, Wang explained:

“Friends have been calling him and I think this has definitely affected his life, so I have taken them down for now.”

She concluded:

“Thanks everyone for your attention… I hope the outbreak ends soon and that my single sisters also find a relationship soon.”

Wow. What a crazy situation!! TBH, we would love to hear what her date’s been thinking this whole time?? He certainly couldn’t have predicted this happening when he invited the woman for dinner.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What would U do in this situation? Sound OFF (below)!

