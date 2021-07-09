Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Photos From Her First Day Of Sex And The City Reboot Filming!

And Just Like That, our favorite ladies are officially back on the streets of New York!

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played the iconic Carrie Bradshaw on the popular HBO series, just shared some photos from the first day of filming the Sex and the City reboot on Friday. And boy, it is getting us all super excited for what’s to come! The 56-year-old actress got up super early to begin filming the show, posting a snapshot of the glam squad getting her back into character:

SJP also shared a shot in head-to-toe glam with co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Ch-ch-check out the reunion (below):

Don’t mind us, we’re just screaming!!!

Of course, her followers were absolutely thrilled for the update about the highly-anticipated show. One fan even asked Parker if she was excited to return to SATC, to which she couldn’t help but gush about her girls in response:

“So many feelings. Cynthia walked into the trailer, I wouldn’t let go of her!”

The official Instagram for the series also released some behind-the-scenes photos from the first day back on set, giving die-hard fans a sneak peek at some of the gorgeous fashion pieces. Take a look (below):

Living for it!

As you may know, it has been six months since Parker announced that SATC would be coming to HBO Max as a new 10-episode series with SJP, Cynthia, Kristin, Chris Noth, and John Corbett signing on to reprise their roles. Since then, people have been eagerly waiting for the series to drop, and it looks like we are now one step closer!

Who is excited for the reboot?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

