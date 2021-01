Sasha Sloan is one of our faves! We have yet to hear a song from her we don’t like!

The alt pop princess makes the most addictive sad songs!

at lest i look cool lyrically reminds us of Alessia Cara‘s Here and sonically of fellow fave Banks!

If you’re looking to vibe with something dark yet bright, check it out above!

