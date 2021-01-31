John Krasinski, Machine Gun Kelly, GameStop, And More: Check Out All The SNL Highlights HERE!

Oh what a night to remember on Saturday Night Live!

With John Krasinski hosting and Machine Gun Kelly functioning as the live musical guest, we knew we were in for a great show last night on TV… but even we didn’t know it would be this entertaining! Makes sense, though! There has been SO much to talk about after a crazy couple weeks of national news!

Below, ch-ch-check out all the highlights from last night’s episode of SNL, beginning with…

The GameStop fiasco! Yes, if you’ve been following the stock market at all over the past couple weeks, you know it’s been pretty much turned upside down thanks to a wild group of Reddit users who are going after big hedge funds that have been short selling stocks like GameStop, BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, and more!

On Weekend Update, Colin Jost attempts to make sense of the craziness with a particularly timely and helpful rundown of exactly what has been going on the last couple weeks:

Ha! Finally, it makes sense to us!

Politician Marjorie Taylor Greene was spoofed in the show’s cold open, when Kate McKinnon played a cynical TV host holding down the talk show What Still Works? In it, McKinnon’s character examined how the US government no longer works, the stock market no longer works, and other formerly bedrock things in this country have gone straight to hell!

Funny… and not wrong!!

As you can see (below), the politician Greene was particularly targeted for her wild right-wing and conspiracy theory-laden views:

Amazing!

Now, we mentioned Krasinski was hosting last night, and boy, did he ever!

In fact, he let the sparks fly in just his opening monologue!! During his big welcome speech, “fans” played by SNL cast members begged him to re-create scenes from The Office, and kiss his character Jim’s love interest on the show, Pam.

As you can see (below), Pam most definitely wasn’t there last night, but Pete Davidson was, and screw it — a kiss with Pete really isn’t so bad!

Ha! Love it!

Krasinski connected on his sketches all night, with Pandemic Game Night being particularly funny, too:

So great! And so relatable!

As we mentioned, too, Machine Gun Kelly was the musical guest — but his turn wasn’t without fault as he actually fell off the stage during his first performance (below):

Oops!!!

Still, he got back up and KILLED IT!

ICYMI last night, here are all the rest of the sketches from the show, too:

Love it!

And here’s a heaping dose of Weekend Update clips from last night’s show for you all, as well:

Such a good night live from New York!

What’d U think about last night’s show, Perezcious readers?! We’d love to hear what you thought about Krasinski, and MGK, and all the rest of last night’s highlights!

Sound OFF about everything with your opinion down in the comments (below)!

