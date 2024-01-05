Savanah Soto & Boyfriend Matthew Guerra Case Solved? Couple Killed In Drug Deal Gone Wrong?!

The horrific murder case of pregnant teenager Savanah Soto and her boyfriend finally appears to have been solved.

Gloria Cordova reported her daughter missing on December 22 when the 18-year-old never came to her scheduled labor induction. Unfortunately, the search ended in tragedy. Savanah and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were found dead in a car parked at an apartment complex in San Antonio four days later. Both of them had died from gunshot wounds to the head, with Matthew specifically suffering from a “contact gunshot wound to the head,” the Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed.

As the San Antonio Police Department believed their deaths weren’t a murder-suicide, they began investigating the case as a capital murder. Police released surveillance footage showing two people of interest in the case. Now, more than a week later, the two people have been identified and arrested for the murders.

On Wednesday night, the San Antonio Police Department took into custody 19-year-old Christopher Preciado and his 53-year-old father Ramon Preciado. The teen was charged with capital murder, while the dad was charged with the abuse of a corpse. KSAT-TV reported authorities are working with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to determine if other charges will be brought against Christopher and Ramon since Savanah was pregnant with her son Fabian and about to give birth at the time of her death.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the outlet, Matthew went to Preciado’s home to sell him marijuana with Savanah on the night of December 21. Christopher claimed to law enforcement that Matthew pointed a gun at him. When the teen “manipulated the weapon,” he allegedly ended up shooting Savanah. Afterward, Matthew pointed the gun at Christopher again. The affidavit stated he told investigators he “manipulated the weapon again,” resulting in Matthew getting shot. As SAPD Sargeant Washington Moscoso said, per KENS5, the deaths of Savanah and Matthew were due to a drug deal gone wrong:

“It appears to be a narcotic-related deal that went bad.”

Police noted that Christopher is the sole alleged killer in the case, while his dad only helped hide the two bodies. In the affidavit obtained by KSAT-TV, Christopher drove Matthew’s vehicle to the apartment complex down the road from his house — where he and Savanah were found days after the murder. Ramon confessed to law enforcement that he drove the Chevrolet pickup truck, seen in the surveillance footage released by police last week, to the complex to meet his son and help hide the bodies.

The San Antonio Police Department said that during the investigation, they discovered one of the victims’ cell phones recently searched for the suspect’s address on Google Maps. From there, detectives spotted the same pickup truck seen in the surveillance video at said address. When police knocked on the door of the residence, Ramon answered and said he knew why they were there. Authorities took the dad and Christopher into custody and questioned them, during which the pair came clean, per the docs.

Christopher had no prior criminal history and is being held on a $1 million bond, the San Antonio Police Department stated. Meanwhile, Ramon had some criminal history, and his bond was set at $100,000.

[Image via Savanah Soto/Facebook, San Antonio Police Department/Facebook]