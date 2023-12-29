Savanah Soto & Matthew Guerra Deaths: Police Release Video Footage Showing 2 People Of Interest

More has come out about the shocking deaths of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra.

As we’ve been reporting, the pregnant 18-year-old and her 22-year-old boyfriend were found dead on Tuesday after her mother reported her missing when she never showed up for her planned induced labor. Their bodies were discovered in his car parked at an apartment complex just a few miles from their own place in Leon Valley. It is a heartbreaking situation, as the Soto family experienced a tragedy not too long ago when Savanah’s 15-year-old brother Ethan was shot to death. And sadly, the teenager suffered a similar fate.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner provided a cause of death for Savannah on Wednesday, revealing she suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Her death has been confirmed to be a homicide. As for Matthew, his cause of death was a “contact gunshot wound to the head.” The manner of death — whether it was a suicide or homicide — is pending at this time.

However, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said in a press conference on Thursday that investigators do not believe their deaths were a murder-suicide. Police are investigating the case as a capital murder unless they receive evidence that says otherwise. McManus stated:

“Clearly, it was a heinous act.”

And they are even searching for two people of interest in the fatal shooting. The San Antonio Police Department released new surveillance footage on Thursday. In the video, two cars could be seen driving before stopping next to each other in what appeared to be a parking lot. One person was then spotted getting out of a dark-colored pickup truck with the bed covered and approaching the driver’s side door of Matthew’s silver Kia Optima.

Moments later, a second person was seen exiting the driver’s seat of the Kia. However, McManus said that person was not Matthew. What?! The drivers eventually got back inside their cars and drove off in different directions. See the footage (below):

Chilling…

Who was the other person in the truck? Who was driving Matthew’s Kia? Were Matthew and Savanah in the car at the time? That is what law enforcement is trying to figure out now. During the press conference Thursday, McManus refused to say whether Savanah and Matthew were already dead at the time of the video. He noted that investigators are still combing through surveillance footage from several different locations to determine the events leading up to the couple’s murder. They are also searching social media and cell phone records to figure out the last known communications with the victims. Watch the entire update on the case (below):

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the SAPD Homicide at (210) 207-7674 or (210) 207-7440. The police department noted that “you can remain anonymous when providing any information on this case.” Here’s hoping the police find more answers soon about what happened to Savanah and Matthew.

[Image via KSAT 12/YouTube, Savanah Soto/Facebook]