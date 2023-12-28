Pregnant Teen Savanah Soto Was Found Shot To Death With Boyfriend Dead In The Backseat -- New Details

UPDATE 5:30 P.M. PST: Chilling new footage shows two people of interest interacting with Guerra’s car before the gruesome discovery. Watch HERE.

The tragic case of pregnant Savanah Soto and her boyfriend just continues to get more and more devastating.

As we’ve been reporting, Leon Valley residents Savanah, 18, and her 22-year-old boyfriend Matthew Guerra were sadly found dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex just a few miles from their own on Tuesday. When we first caught wind of the news, it was because Savanah’s mom Gloria Cordova became worried after the teen missed her Saturday appointment to have her labor induced. She hadn’t heard from her daughter since the previous day, so she reported her missing and cops quickly put out a bulletin noting she was possibly in “imminent danger.” Like we said, she was sadly found dead.

Initially, cops didn’t reveal much as far as the conditions of Savanah and Matthew’s bodies, or whether or not murder was suspected… However, things sounded pretty grisly. And now, more details about their gruesome deaths are trickling out.

Savannah’s sister-in-law Joanie Wasil told KSAT that during the missing persons search, she was contacted with a tip on Facebook about the whereabouts of Matthew’s Kia Optima the two were found in. She and some family members made their way to the scene and saw the two dead in the vehicle, revealing that it looked like they’d been shot. She said she got a glance of Savanah’s face “and didn’t want to see anymore.”

So, so tragic.

The 18-year-old was found in the front passenger seat with a carseat on top of her, while the 22-year-old was laid out in the back seat.

On Wednesday, the San Antonio Police Department had confirmed to the news station that the late youths were both discovered with a “gunshot wound,” referring to them and the unborn child as victims. However, on Thursday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner ruled Matthew’s cause of death as a “contact gunshot wound to the head” — meaning the gun was making direct contact with his head when it was fired. Whether it was suicide or homicide remains a “a pending matter.” As for Savanah, her cause of death was ruled only as a “gunshot wound” to the head, which was confirmed to be a homicide. According to Police Chief William McManus, investigators don’t believe the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide, but it hasn’t been ruled out. As of now, there is no suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Our hearts are so broken for the affected families… It was just last year that Savanah’s 15-year-old brother Ethan was also sadly shot to death over THC cartridges.

We hope to see more answers soon and some form of justice brought.

[Images via Savanah Soto/Facebook & KSAT 12/YouTube]