Savannah Chrisley Declares The System 'Failed' Her Family As Parents Prepare For Prison

Savannah Chrisley doesn’t seem to think her parents’ sentencing is all that fair…

As you know, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, landing them a combined sentence of 19 years. Their date to be officially booked into federal prison is fast approaching on January 17, and their kids have been very vocal about the situation. Continuing to voice her opinion in an Instagram post on Thursday, the Sassy by Savannah creator shared a video compilation of herself and her Julie to celebrate the mom-of-three’s birthday. In the caption, the 25-year-old wrote:

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing woman that I know “

Continuing, she penned an open letter to her mother, expressing how this isn’t the birthday she “imagined”:

“Dear Mom,

I know this isn’t the birthday we had imagined but I’ll make it up to you. Unfortunately, we are one of many that the system has failed and I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together.”

Uh…

The system has failed? By sentencing two adults for tax evasion? Seems like this is one of the few times the system is doing what it’s supposed to!

Savannah continued in her post to praise her mom’s parenting and kindness:

“Thank you for being the mom that every girl dreams of having. For a lot of people…you only exist in fairytales but for me…YOU’RE my real life angel. You have a heart that is full of love and kindness. Mom. You are magnificent. You are the most beautiful woman I know. Your beauty is so much more than skin deep. You ooze such extravagant love for human kind that it radiates from every part of you.”

The Growing Up Chrisley star got super sentimental, as she wrote:

“There have been times in life to where I’ve hit rock bottom…and you’ve saved me. Time and time again…you show up. Thank you for being my superhero. Thank you for teaching me love, kindness, grace, and understanding. Oh…and I haven’t quite mastered those things haha I’ll never be you…But I’ll always try to be! Thank you for showing me what a woman of faith looks like…a woman who seeks Jesus even when it’s hard.”

This post definitely radiates a different tone when talking about how Julie is always showing up for her daughter, knowing they’re about to be separated for a while…

Finishing her post, she thanked her mom for always being a good partner to her dad, Todd:

“And lastly…thank you for loving my daddy so deeply and so beautifully. You’ve shown me what it means to be a ONE OF A KIND kinda wife. The love you’ve shown to him has helped to mold the tender love and incredible respect I have for my daddy. There’s no greater than you mama let’s fight the good fight!”

What good fight are they going to be fighting? They’ve already fought the legal system and lost, there’s not much else they can do…

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below):

There’s only four days left before Todd and Julie have to report to federal prison, and they’ve already been denied their motion for bail. Looks like the only thing left to do is to actually serve their time. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

