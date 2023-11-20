Savannah Chrisley Sobs Over HUGE Win In Todd & Julie’s Appeal: ‘One Step Closer To Getting Mom & Dad Home’

Savannah Chrisley has been fighting relentlessly to get her parents out of jail, and she’s finally seeing the fruits of her labor.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to get candid about a big update on her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s legal case. As we all know, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars for bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy last year (though their sentences were reduced).

In their absence, the Unlocked podcast host has taken custody of her younger siblings Grayson, 17, and Chloe, 10, with the hopes that their parents will come home one day soon. And now, after waiting for the court’s decision on their appeal, she’s “one step closer” to that becoming a reality!

Related: Kesha DROPS Diddy Lyric From Song Tik Tok Amid Abuse Allegations!

Sharing some emotional and “huge news,” the 26-year-old revealed:

“I am freaking out! As you know, we are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year, because I wasn’t going to fake it. I wasn’t going to do the traditional Thanksgiving we’re always used to. But I got a call this morning and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I literally was sobbing.”

While getting choked up, she added they are “one step closer to getting mom and dad home.” On her family’s reaction, she continued:

“The kids are freaking out. I’m freaking out. I got to explain it to Chloe. It’s just amazing.”

According to the star, the oral arguments will take place the week of March 25, 2024. So, they still have a long way to go. But it’s a great sign, she explained:

“Only about 6 percent of cases that are submitted for oral arguments [in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals] get accepted. So this is huge news. We get to go and argue why mom and dad should be home. So, God is good. Thanksgiving win!”

She also elaborated in the caption, adding:

“[An] oral argument in an appellate court represents a critical moment in every case. The briefs are written, and the panel may already be leaning towards a decision. Oral argument, therefore, is an opportunity to cement the panel’s decision in your favor, or perhaps your final chance to save your case!!”

Of course, she also ended things with an impassioned memo to her parents, writing:

“I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOU MAMA AND DADDY!”

Her other siblings appear to feel the same way as her big brother Chase commented on the post, “God is good!!! ” Even her estranged sister Lindsie reposted the video. Ch-ch-check out the happy news (below):

Whoa! Her joy is radiating out of the screen! We’re sure this news will totally transform this year’s Thanksgiving. They have something to be grateful for now!

As for what’s in the appeal, the co-parents’ lawyer Jay Surgent of Weiner Law Group LLC told People in July they “argued very vigorously that their constitutional rights have been violated, and that they basically were not given a fair hearing.” It’ll be interesting to see how the oral arguments go. Guess this is the shot they’ve been hoping for all along!

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Chrisley Knows Best/YouTube & Savannah Chrisley/Instagram]