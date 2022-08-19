Today Anchor Savannah Guthrie Honors NBC Journalist Richard Engel's Late Son In Touching Tribute

Savannah Guthrie is remembering the son of one of her NBC News colleagues.

The Today co-anchor took to Twitter on Thursday to memorialize Henry Engel, the late 6-year-old child of NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel. As we previously reported yesterday, Engel’s young son tragically passed away this week following a battle with Rett Syndrome, which is a rare genetic neurological disorder. Now, his colleagues are coming through with condolences for the awful situation.

Late on Thursday morning, Guthrie tweeted a touching picture of herself and Henry. In the snap, the young child can be seen adorably grabbing at Savannah’s face while the two are in an embrace. Along with the pic, which you can see (below), the 50-year-old TV journalist and daytime host wrote:

“Dearest Henry, I will never forget your sweet spirit and the twinkle in your eye.”

Dearest Henry, I will never forget your sweet spirit and the twinkle in your eye. pic.twitter.com/mEMwxOaJBm — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) August 18, 2022

So sad…

Hours before Savannah sent that heartbreaking tweet, Richard confirmed on the social media app that his family had sustained the incredible loss. Tweeting the news on Thursday morning, the journalist revealed:

“Our beloved son Henry passed away. He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more.”

At the time, Engel also tweeted a link to scientists in Texas working to cure RETT Syndrome in other children. The correspondent revealed researchers are “using Henry’s cells” to further their drive towards scientific advancement:

Researchers are making amazing progress using Henry’s cells to help cure RETT Syndrome so others don’t have to endure this terrible disease. To support the research: https://t.co/M8LV8SHv6r pic.twitter.com/UNnDONMtR1 — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 18, 2022

In the day since Henry’s tragic passing, Guthrie has not been the only journalist to send condolences to Engel and his family. Hoda Kotb replied to Richard’s announcement on Thursday morning with grief over the death:

“Oh Richard….. I am so so so sorry. My heart aches for you and your family. We love you.”

And weatherman Al Roker did, too:

“What a strong little man who touched every one who witnesses his bravery.”

Journalists were far from the only ones to share their grief. Thousands of people responded to Richard’s initial Twitter reveal with their apologies. Even more flocked to Savannah’s memorial tweet later yesterday to share empathy, as well:

“I am so sorry Richard. Henry is such a sweet looking little guy. He must have really loved you as his daddy and his beautiful momma.” “Beautiful memories, may he rest in peace and may his parents feel the love we are sending….” “Sweet Henry was so loved. Those of us who have children with Rett Syndrome will forever be thankful to the Engels for sharing their beautiful boy with the world and shining a spotlight on Rett.” “My sincere condolences, no parent should have to bury there baby. Rip sweet angel” “This breaks my heart! Prayers for Henry’s warrior parents and for all the lives he touched!”

Just awful. Only six years old… Here is more on the crushing tragedy:

Our hearts continue to break for Engel and his family.

R.I.P.

