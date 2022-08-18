Anne Heche's Podcast Co-Host Mourns Tragic Death Of Her 'Beautiful Friend' In Touching Tribute

Anne Heche‘s podcast co-host is remembering the iconic late actress for her work on screen — and, mostly, for her impact in the world around her.

Of course, Heche sadly passed away earlier this month after suffering smoke inhalation and thermal injuries in an awful car crash in Los Angeles. Since then, tributes have been pouring in for the film star, who died at 53 years old. And now, her podcasting partner is letting fans know about the star’s legacy and impact, too.

On Wednesday afternoon, Heather Duffy (pictured with Anne, above right) took to Instagram to post a pic of herself and Heche standing back-to-back and smiling in better times. The two women had grown close while hosting the Better Together podcast, and Duffy was clear to share with the world her thoughts on her friend’s tragic passing. Along with the pic, the mournful Duffy wrote:

“I had to take a moment to begin to process the profound loss of my beautiful friend with the kindest soul I’ve known. Anne was joyful despite all the challenges that she faced in her life. She was truthful despite being in a business that is make-believe. Spreading love and kindness in the world is what mattered most to her, even if, at times, the world did not give it back.”

That’s not just empty talk, either. Heche — who first came out as bisexual in the late 1990s — stood up for what she believed in and risked her entire career for doing so. In 1997, the movie star shocked the world when she went to the red carpet premiere of Volcano with then-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres. Heche was warned it could have a negative impact on her career, but she pressed on in her fight for equality and respect.

Duffy recalled the power of that moment in her IG memorial:

“So many do not know the bravery and the sacrifice it took for Anne to stand up for the right to love who you wanted back in the late 90s. Her public stand for equality empowered many LGBTQ+ people worldwide to see a future where they could live in their truth, which mattered to her more than anything.”

Duffy then finished her remembrance with a meaningful flourish, adding that the world “was never meant for one as beautiful” as the Six Days Seven Nights star:

“We have come a long way because of her truth, bravery, and kindness in that moment 25 years ago when she chose to bring a woman as her date to the premiere of Volcano. I wish the media would have circled back at some point while she was with us to recognize how harshly they judged her in those moments when she took a stand for equality. She was way ahead of us, and we are all just catching up. Fly free, my friend. This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you.”

Very, very touching. She isn’t the only person associated with the podcast to come out with words on Anne’s passing. Last week, Better Together producer Ryan Tillotson wrote in another statement that Anne is “irreplaceable,” and added:

“More than a beloved host, Anne was my friend, collaborator, and a damn good actress. Anne added life to every room she entered with her tremendous energy and welcoming presence. Anne added life to every room she entered with her tremendous energy and welcoming presence.”

Such a sad situation all around. We continue to send our condolences to Anne’s family, friends, and loved ones — and everyone else negatively impacted by the awful crash and its aftermath.

