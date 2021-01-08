Got A Tip?

Saweetie Links Up With Best Friend Doja Cat For Sexy New Music Video -- Watch HERE!

Saweetie and Doja Cat hooked up for the new 'Best Friend' music vido!

This is fun! And empowering! And HAWT!

Late Thursday, Saweetie and Doja Cat officially dropped the Best Friend music video on YouTube. It quickly went to #1 on the site’s trending page — and for good reason! It’s fun AF!

Don’t just take our word for it, though!

Ch-ch-check out the best pals doing their thing on video (below):

Catchy, cute, and calling out men on their endless bull s**t! Yep, it checks all the boxes for us! LOLz!

What do U think about Best Friend, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF with your reaction to the new video down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Official Saweetie/YouTube]

Jan 08, 2021 11:05am PDT

