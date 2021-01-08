Saweetie Links Up With Best Friend Doja Cat For Sexy New Music Video -- Watch HERE!

This is fun! And empowering! And HAWT!
Late Thursday, Saweetie and Doja Cat officially dropped the Best Friend music video on YouTube. It quickly went to #1 on the site’s trending page — and for good reason! It’s fun AF!
Don’t just take our word for it, though!
Ch-ch-check out the best pals doing their thing on video (below):
Catchy, cute, and calling out men on their endless bull s**t! Yep, it checks all the boxes for us! LOLz!
What do U think about Best Friend, Perezcious readers?!
Sound OFF with your reaction to the new video down in the comments (below)!
[Image via Official Saweetie/YouTube]
