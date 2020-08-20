Scheana Shay Claims She Was In A ‘Throuple’ With John Mayer & A Hills Alum — While He Was On A Break From Jennifer Aniston!

There’s enough of John Mayer to go around, and Scheana Shay was apparently not above sharing the singer with The Hills alum Stacie Adams when the three of them had a brief relationship around 2010! At least that’s according to Shay…

The Vanderpump Rules star made the revelation on the Flashbacks podcast, telling hosts Heather Rae Young and Jessica Hall, Adams’ sister, that she and the MTV personality simultaneously dated the musician shortly after his split from Jennifer Aniston in 2009.

Related: Scheana Blames Ex-BFF Chrishell Stause For Justin Hartley Leaving Her!

She explained:

“I was living with Stacie at the time. [We hung out] for about six months… We would go to his house in Calabasas, or Hidden Hills, whatever it’s called. It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on.”

When the Selling Sunset star asked whether it was “sexual” between the three of them, Shay said “yes” before adding:

“But then there was like me and another her. Everyone always had attention.”

Well that’s good!

But, of course, three is always a crowd, and Shay said tension arose when Mayer eventually grew more fond of Adams than the future Bravolebrity.

Related: Scheana Calls Out Friends’ Lack Of Support Following Miscarriage

Admitting she was “jealous” of Adams — who fans may remember as “Stacie the Bartender” on season 5 of The Hills — because Mayer “liked her” more by the end of their alleged romance, the 35-year-old explained:

“I was like, ‘Wait, I brought you into this and now you’re getting more attention than I’m getting. And even after he and I stopped talking, they continued talking.”

Shay’s envy continued to grow when Stacie landed the role as the woman who meddled in Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s marriage on the classic MTV show.

She recalled:

“[Stacie and I] had a year of an awkward friendship falling out, but then came full circle a year later. It was just a big jealously thing. She was getting everything I wanted and was, like, working for and she just got it handed to her… She was just bartending at The Dime and they were just filming The Hills.”

But the two eventually rekindled their friendship, and Stacie went on to serve as bridesmaid in Scheana’s 2014 wedding to Mike Shay (from whom the SURver split in 2016).

Wait, wait, wait! We need more Mayer deets!

Elsewhere in the interview, Scheana revealed that she met the superstar singer when he was with his then-girlfriend Aniston while working at the Beverly Hills cigar club Grand Havana Room in 2008. She claimed:

“I’m working this party. I end up getting wasted with them. Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot… Then invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an afterparty.”

How fun!

Unfortunately, Scheana didn’t go to Casa de Aniston because she was “too drunk to drive” and didn’t know how she was going to get home. A week later, however, she said Mayer returned to the cigar club and asked for her number because he and the Friends star had broken up.

She elaborated:

“I got fired because of it. Stacie and I were talking about it at work one day and I guess one of the other girls heard and she was banging a member who was married with four kids… So she got fired and then when she heard I was dating John Mayer, or hanging out with, whatever… She went and looked at the New York member list and found out he wasn’t a member of Beverly Hills, but he was a member of New York [and] we weren’t allowed to fraternize with members.”

Scheana eventually landed a gig working at Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Tood’s restaurant Villa Blanca, and the rest is SUR-story.

She noted:

“If it wasn’t for John Mayer, I wouldn’t be on Vanderpump Rules!”

Ha!

We guess good things really do come to those who give John Mayer their number!

[Image via MTV/Youtube/FayesVision/WENN]