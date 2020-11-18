Amelia Hamlin's Parents Have THOUGHTS About Her Relationship With Scott Disick...

It sounds like Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin much preferred their teenage daughter’s last boyfriend…

The famous couple’s 19-year-old, Amelia Gray Hamlin, has been the subject of many headlines the last few weeks ever since she was spotted hanging out with 37-year-old Scott Disick at Kendall Jenner‘s infamous Halloween bash. And after a romantic beach day on Monday, well, it seems like we’re going to be writing a LOT more about these two!

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Was ‘More Than Happy’ To See Scott Enter Rehab This Spring

As it turns out, Lisa and Harry seem to have been MUCH bigger fans of Amelia’s last boyfriend, Mercer Wiederhorn.

Wiederhorn, the son of the CEO of Fatburger, was more age-appropriate for Amelia in that he’s not twice as old as she is, for one! But even more than that, it sounds like he had charmed himself into the teenager’s family quite well!

An insider dished this delicious little sip of tea to E! News, sharing (below):

“Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer. He was like family, but they understand … [As for Scott], they believe this is just a phase.”

Just a phase… OK!!!

It’s a pretty hilarious thing to put on record because more than two years ago Lionel Richie also commented about his then-teenage daughter Sofia‘s relationship with Scott being “just a phase,” as well! Two years of dating later, and… yeah… LOLz!

Of course, with a successful reality TV career of his own, we don’t really get the impression the Flip It Like Disick star is worried too much about impressing the adult parents of his romantic interest no matter the situation, ya know? Between three kids of his own at home to co-parent with baby momma Kourtney Kardashian and everything else that life has thrown Scott’s way, hitting it off with Lisa and Harry might be of lower priority. Just saying!!!

Related: Ok, But, Like, Is Amelia Even Good For Scott?!

There is one particularly juicy last point to touch on here… while Scott may be unbothered by Amelia’s parents and generally blasé about the whole dating-a-teenager-half-his-age thing, there’s one group of people paying extremely close attention to how this plays out: Lisa’s castmates on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

A source relayed how the 57-year-old’s co-stars’ “eyebrows are definitely raised” right now on this fledgling relationship. Ohhh, is that so?! Andy Cohen, you may have just struck gold for a new season 11 story line!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? There’s just no way Amelia’s parents could possibly be that into her and Scott, right? This “just a phase” stuff has got to be about as diplomatic as it gets!

Sound OFF with what you think about it, all down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Will Alexander/WENN/Instar/Avalon]