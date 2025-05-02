Scott Disick Is DONE Dating For Heartbreaking Reason! And It Makes Kourtney Kardashian's Happiness With Travis Barker Hurt Even More!

Scott Disick is done looking for love.

According to a new report out on Thursday, the longtime reality TV star who formerly dated ex-partner and baby momma Kourtney Kardashian for nine whopping years is not interested in having a relationship or looking for love for the rest of his life.

And the reason behind that decision?? It’s none other than Kourtney herself… and her current husband Travis Barker.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Addresses Rumors Justin Bieber Is His Dad — Not Scott Disick!

A source spoke to DailyMail.com about it, revealing that the 41-year-old Kardashians star isn’t looking to share his world with any woman in any serious relationship as he ages simply because the Poosh founder’s PDA-filled relationship with Barker still “stings.”

Ouch…

Of course, Disick co-parents three children — son Mason, 15, daughter Penelope, 12, and son Reign, 10 — with the 46-year-old KarJenner legend. The two have such a long history with their lovely children, and of course their massive ups and downs, including that infamous final nail in the coffin when he was seen getting way too close with another woman in 2015.

After that Kourt shut it down for good and fell head-over-heels for the Blink-182 drummer, finally receiving her happily ever after with Travis. And now? Scott is on the outside looking in. Forrrrrrrever…

No, really: forever. The source started by explaining how Scott’s life was “built” around Kourtney, and thus when he lost out on their connection and chemistry together, he lost out on a whole lot more:

“Scott’s entire life was built around Kourtney, and to an extent it still is. Seeing Kourtney with Travis will always sting a little, but Scott is not able to change anything, and he knows that.”

Ugh. So heartbreaking.

Now, the longtime bachelor is still pushed to film with Kourtney’s family for the group’s forever-famous Hulu show. Which is fine!! At least as far as giving his three children the best possible life is concerned. The insider explained how Scott is content from a career perspective to let that happen:

“His concern now is for their children. He looks at the reality show as a job. He gets paid a massive amount of money to play the role of a family member.”

Fair enough. But here’s where things get REALLY interesting: like we noted, the Talentless founder supposedly has no plans to pursue any relationships ever. Everrrrrrr. The insider specified:

“Scott is done looking for love. If it happens in his life it will come as a complete shock to him.”

The source also acknowledged that women do indeed still “throw themselves” at Scott now. However, he’s increasingly worried that they are only interested in him because of his money, his fame, and his social influence. Not for his true self, like Kourt was.

Related: Scott Disick Breaks Silence On Using Mounjaro Following Concerning Weight Loss Reports

That, the insider claims, has made it hard for Scott to discern who wants what from him:

“He has women who throw themselves at him, but being famous has come at a cost, as it’s hard to know who wants him for him, or for his fame.”

And thus, they noted:

“He has casual partners, but he won’t be putting a ring on any woman’s finger.”

Yikes.

So that’s that, then, huh?

Then again… Scott has had a lot of dalliances with younger women in recent years. Ya know: Sofia Richie, Bella Thorne, and Bella Banos, just to name a few. So, maybe there is something here about him not being interested in a serious relationship?! Especially one with an older woman?? Or, on the other hand, maybe he’s just holding out for Bianca Censori?!?! Ha!! Just asking!!

Anyways, what do U make of this report, Perezcious readers?! Do U really believe that Scott is done looking for love forever?!

Share your takes and theories down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram/Judy Eddy/WENN]