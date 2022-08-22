Scott Disick Involved In Scary Car Crash -- Photos Show Lamborghini Flipped On Its Side!

Scott Disick just walked away from a pretty notable car wreck…

According to TMZ, the 39-year-old was driving near Calabasas in The Oaks gated community Sunday when he struck a stone mailbox, causing his Lamborghini Urus to flip on its side. Law enforcement told the outlet there were fortunately no other drivers involved in the incident and Scott was driving alone. They also revealed he did not seem to be impaired by any substances.

Thank god none of his kids were with him!

Sources also revealed to the site that Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy suffered a cut to his head, but it was minor enough for him to refuse medical attention when paramedics arrived. As for what caused Lord Disick to flip, in addition to the stone mailbox, authorities believe speed to have been a factor. The lambo was towed from the wreckage and the Flip It Like Disick star did not receive a citation. See images from the crash (below) and LASD’s full statement:

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor. Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”

We're just glad Scott is ok!

