Scott Peterson Resentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Wife & Unborn Child

Scott Peterson will now be able to live a long life — behind bars, that is.

According to TMZ, the man who was convicted of killing his pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn child on Christmas Eve in 2022 has just been resentenced to life in prison.

Peterson was originally sentenced to death, and spent more than 15 years on death row in California. However, his sentence was thrown out last year after the state Supreme Court determined that jurors who personally disagreed with the death penalty were dismissed. The case was then sent back for resentencing.

The 49-year-old will serve his sentence without the possibility of parole.

