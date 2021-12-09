Josh Duggar's Cousin Amy Prays For 'Justice For The Children' As Child Porn Trial Nears End

Most of his family members don’t seem able to find the guts to speak out about Josh Duggar‘s child porn trial. But at least we have Amy King.

The cousin who regularly appeared on 19 Kids and Counting back in the day has already spoken out once about the shocking case since it’s gone to trial. And on Wednesday, after the defense rested its case — what there was of it anyway — and the charges were expected to be deliberated by the jury, she once again said her peace.

On her Instagram Stories, the mother of one wrote:

“Stop & PRAY today that there is justice for the CHILDREN”

That mirrored her Twitter, where she wrote simply:

“JUSTICE FOR THE CHILDREN.”

JUSTICE FOR THE CHILDREN. — Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) December 8, 2021

Being on the side of “the children” makes it pretty unequivocal which side she falls on in this case. Frankly, after hearing all of the horrifying content her cousin is charged with receiving — and all the evidence he did it — we don’t see how anyone could come down anywhere else.

However, like we reported weeks ago, the family has been circling the wagons around their black sheep. Jim Bob especially — who wouldn’t want to hurt his new political career — even got called out on taking liberties with the truth in his son’s defense at a pretrial hearing. BY THE JUDGE!

Derick Dillard, husband of Jill Duggar Dillard, did voice a similar sentiment, tweeting:

“Praying for justice this morning.”

Praying for justice this morning. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) December 8, 2021

Derick has been a vocal critic of Jim Bob in the past, so we can’t say we’re surprised he isn’t blindly siding with the family — and on the side of an accused molester and child porn viewer.

